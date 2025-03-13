Open Menu

UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack On Train In Balochistan, Expresses Solidarity With Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 10:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack on a train in Balochistan, which claimed multiple lives and left several others injured.

In an official statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the attack in the strongest terms, reaffirming the country's unwavering stance against all forms of violence and terrorism that threaten security, stability, and violate international law.

The ministry extended its deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the government and people of Pakistan, as well as to the families of the victims. It also wished a swift recovery for those injured in the attack.

The UAE reiterated its commitment to supporting efforts aimed at combating terrorism and ensuring peace and stability in the region.

