UrduPoint.com

UAE Confirms IMF Its Pledge Of $1bn For Pakistan: Ishaq Dar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 14, 2023 | 11:12 AM

UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: Ishaq Dar

The Finance Minister says the State Bank of Pakistan is now in the process of completing the necessary documentation to receive the deposit from the UAE authorities.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14ty, 2023) The United Arab Emirates confirmed its bilateral support of $1 billion to Pakistan to the International Monetary Fund, said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday.

The minister said that the State Bank of Pakistan is now in the process of completing the necessary documentation to receive the deposit from the UAE authorities.

Minister Dar made the announcement on Twitter and also expressed gratitude to Allah for the confirmation of the UAE's support.

Pakistan and the IMF had been in talks for the release of $1.1 billion from a $6.5 billion bailout package agreed upon in 2019. However, the IMF had requested a written guarantee from friendly countries to unlock the stalled loan program. Minister Dar had requested the UAE authorities provide a written assurance to meet the IMF's demand. Last week, Saudi Arabia informed the IMF that it would provide $2 billion to Pakistan, which was also confirmed by the IMF.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan IMF State Bank Of Pakistan Twitter Ishaq Dar UAE Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates 2019 From Billion

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes resumption of diplomat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes resumption of diplomatic relations between Bahrain a ..

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th April 2023

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, ERC ..

Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, ERC call for supporting children o ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED1.3 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.3 bn in realty transactions Thursday

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.