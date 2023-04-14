UAE confirms IMF its pledge of $1bn for Pakistan: Ishaq Dar

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Finance Minister says the State Bank of Pakistan is now in the process of completing the necessary documentation to receive the deposit from the UAE authorities.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14ty, 2023) The United Arab Emirates confirmed its bilateral support of $1 billion to Pakistan to the International Monetary Fund, said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday.

Minister Dar made the announcement on Twitter and also expressed gratitude to Allah for the confirmation of the UAE's support.

Pakistan and the IMF had been in talks for the release of $1.1 billion from a $6.5 billion bailout package agreed upon in 2019. However, the IMF had requested a written guarantee from friendly countries to unlock the stalled loan program. Minister Dar had requested the UAE authorities provide a written assurance to meet the IMF's demand. Last week, Saudi Arabia informed the IMF that it would provide $2 billion to Pakistan, which was also confirmed by the IMF.