UrduPoint.com

UAE Consul General Calls On Governor Imran Ismail

Wed 01st September 2021 | 03:45 PM





KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :UAE Consul General Bakheet Ateeq Al Romaithi on Wednesday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at Governor House.

They discussed bilateral cooperation especially in the field of trade and investment, matters related to Pakistani community living in UAE and other issues of mutual interests.

Positive breakthrough pertaining to peace in Afghanistan and situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) also came under discussion, said a news release issued here.

The two sides also agreed on enhancing cooperation in the field of agriculture.

Governor Imran Ismail said Pakistan and UAE had historic relations based on religion, values and mutual respect.

