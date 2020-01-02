UAE Consul General calls on Sindh Governor

Consul General (CG) of United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Karachi Dr. Salem Al-Khaddeim Al Dhanhani on Thursday called on Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail at the Governor's House here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ):Consul General (CG) of United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Karachi Dr. Salem Al-Khaddeim Al Dhanhani on Thursday called on Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail at the Governor's House here.

The Pak-UAE bilateral relations, investment, trade and other important issues were discussed in the meeting, said a statement.

The Governor said that Pak-UAE bilateral relations are spanned over many decades.

Imran Ismail further said that the role of Consul General of UAE in further strengthening the Pak-UAE bilateral relations iscommendable.