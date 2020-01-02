UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Consul General Calls On Sindh Governor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 11:29 PM

UAE Consul General calls on Sindh Governor

Consul General (CG) of United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Karachi Dr. Salem Al-Khaddeim Al Dhanhani on Thursday called on Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail at the Governor's House here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ):Consul General (CG) of United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Karachi Dr. Salem Al-Khaddeim Al Dhanhani on Thursday called on Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail at the Governor's House here.

The Pak-UAE bilateral relations, investment, trade and other important issues were discussed in the meeting, said a statement.

The Governor said that Pak-UAE bilateral relations are spanned over many decades.

Imran Ismail further said that the role of Consul General of UAE in further strengthening the Pak-UAE bilateral relations iscommendable.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Governor UAE Salem United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

Program of Austria's New Government Outlines Need ..

16 minutes ago

Govt working to bring political, economic stabilit ..

16 minutes ago

Man shot dead, one injured in Sibi firing

17 minutes ago

Cyprus, Greece, Israel Sign Agreement to Build Eas ..

20 minutes ago

Hajj policy likely to be announced during January

20 minutes ago

Renowned poet Prof. Dr Tahir Taunsvi laid to rest

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.