UAE Consul General Visits PU

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 07:37 PM

UAE Consul General visits PU

United Arab Emirates Consul General Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi visited Punjab University and called on Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) United Arab Emirates Consul General Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi visited Punjab University and called on Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood.

On this occasion, UAE delegation, Director PU Sheikh Zayed Islamic Center Prof Dr Muhammad Abdullah, Dr Harris Mubeen were present.

Expressing his views, Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi said that the best institutions were established in Pakistan under the direction of Sheikh Zayed in the field of education and health. He said that Pakistan is a great country and the attitude of the people is very friendly. He said that Pakistanis have played an important role in the development of UAE.

He said that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) played a role in establishing Emirates. He said that the negative propaganda against Pakistan on social media is ignored by the Emirates. He said that UAE stands with Pakistan in every difficult time. He said that UAE will provide more scholarship opportunities to Pakistani students. He said that UAE will provide more resources for the renovation and upgradation of PU SZIC building.

PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that UAE has valuable services in the field of education and health in Pakistan. He said that there is a need to develop mutual cooperation between the universities of Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

