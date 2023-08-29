UAE Consulate providing best services to Pakistani people: Balochistan CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday said that United Arab Emiarates (UAE)'s government had been leading the way in serving people of Pakistan at every opportunity.

He expressed these views while visiting the UAE Consulate at Karachi.

UAE Consul General Karachi, Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi warmly welcomed the chief minister upon his arrival of the Consulate.

On the occasion, the distinguished guest also inaugurated the help desk established in the consulate.

Al Remeithi said that happiness Desk established for customer satisfaction and they could express their problems and concerns.

He said that the staff posted at the desk would provide the best services while solving the problems of the customers.

The CM appreciated the performance of diligent and people-friendly staff while Asia's largest visa center.

He said that the UAE Consulate was at the forefront of providing the best services to the people of Pakistan.