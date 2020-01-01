UAE Crown Prince to visit Pakistan tomorrow

(@fidahassanain)

According to reports, UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan is visiting Islamabad personally to take Pakistani leadership into confidence over situation that developed after non-participation in Kuala Lumpur Summit.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2020) Following Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan is expected to visit Islamabad on Thursday (tomorrow) to take Pakistani leaders including Prime Minister Imran Khan into confidence over the issue of Kuala Lumpur Summit.

According to the sources, Sehikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan who is second President of UAE and 16th ruler of Abu Dhabi would personally come to Pakistan for one-day official visit.

“Pakistan expressed serious concerns over the response of UAE leadership regarding participation in Kuala Lumpur Summit, and therefore, UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan himself is coming to Pakistan,” claimed Sabir Shakir—the senior journalist.

He further said: “Recently, an UAE minister visited Islamabad who was informed about the reservation of Pakistani leadership over the row of Kuala Lumpur Summit,” . Shakir also claimed: “Sheikh Khalifa is visiting Pakistan to overcome the situation that surfaced due to non-participation of UAE in the Kuala Lumpur Summit which was called to highlight the issues of Muslim Ummah,”.

It may be mentioned here that Malaysia hosted “Kuala Lumpur summit” in December but Pakistan could not take part in it as no one was there to represent the country despite that Malaysian Prime Minister Mahtir Mohammad invited Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Later, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Pakistan failed to take part in Kuala Lumpur summit because of Saudi Arabia's threats of economic sanctions. According to Turkish media, Erdogan said: “ It was not the first time that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had put pressure on a country for doing or not doing certain things,”.

He also said: “Unluckily, we see that Saudi Arabia pressures Pakistan. Now, there are promises that the country has given to Pakistan regarding the central bank. However, more than that, there are four million Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia. They threaten by saying that they would send Pakistanis back and re-employ Bangladeshis instead,”. Saudi Arabia, he said, has also threatened to withdraw money it had deposited in the State Bank of Pakistan.

President Erdogan said that Pakistan had to comply with the Saudi wishes "due to its economic difficulties".

However, Pakistan denied allegations of Saudi’s pressure for non-participation in Kuala Lumpur Summit.

Earlier, Saudi’s foreign minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud visited Pakistan last week and took Pakistani leadership into confidence while Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) has also been made functional by the Saudi Arabia