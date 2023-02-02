UAE delegation calls on Saad Rafique

A delegation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) called on Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique and discussed matters related to increased cooperation in the aviation sector between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ):A delegation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) called on Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique and discussed matters related to increased cooperation in the aviation sector between the two countries.

The aviation minister hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting delegation, a Press Information Department (PID) news release said here on Thursday It said Pakistan and UAE enjoyed brotherly and historical relations and the two countries always cooperated in difficult times.

Bilateral cooperation for the development of the aviation sector would prove to be an important milestone in promoting existing relations, it said adding aviation sector played an important role in economic development. "Through joint efforts, Pakistan and UAE can ensure growth in the aviation sector."