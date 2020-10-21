UAE delegation discuss investment opportunities in Punjab

A delegation of investors from the UAE led by Sulaiman Al-Badaai called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at civil secretariat here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :A delegation of investors from the UAE led by Sulaiman Al-Badaai called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at civil secretariat here on Wednesday.

Provincial Minister Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chief Secretary, Chairman PBIT Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Secretary Finance and others were also present.

The Chief Minister apprised the delegation about investment-friendly policies and initiatives of the provincial government and stated that all facilities to the investors were being provided under one roof.

The CM assured that the procedure of obtaining NOC had also been made easy to promote investment and the investors should fully invest in Punjab to benefit from the conducive environment.

The investors would be provided with every sort of facility and its sanguine that a number of UAE investors had already invested in Punjab, the CM said.

Though some obstacles were created in the past for investors but the investment-related file do not stuck anywhere now, he added.

Sulaiman Al-Badaai expressed the desire to invest more in Pakistan, especially in Punjab province.