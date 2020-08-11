UrduPoint.com
UAE Delegation Discusses Investment Opportunities In Pakistan Ports With Ali Zaidi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 12:57 AM

UAE delegation discusses investment opportunities in Pakistan ports with Ali Zaidi

A delegation of United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday met with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ):A delegation of United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday met with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi. The meeting was also attended by Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Asim Saleem Bajwa, said a press release.

The UAE delegation was led by Muhammad ul Muhalim CEO and Managing Director DP World and Umar ul Muhiri Vice President Government Affairs UAE.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmed and Chairman Port Qasim. During the meeting detailed discussion was held on UAE investment in Pakistan. The development projects at Pakistan Ports was the main focus of the meeting. The delegation apprised the meeting that UAE leadership was interested in investment in the development projects. The meeting was also discussed bilateral cooperation projects at Ports.

