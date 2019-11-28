UrduPoint.com
UAE Embassy Celebrates 48th National Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 11:59 PM

UAE embassy celebrates 48th national day

The embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) marked its 48th national day here on Thursday, celebrating a journey of development based on principles of harmony and tolerance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ):The embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) marked its 48th national day here on Thursday, celebrating a journey of development based on principles of harmony and tolerance.

UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Alzaabi along with Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar and Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan cut the cake to celebrate the occasion.

The event highlighted the unity of seven emirates which combine to form themodern-day UAE.

Politicians, senior government officials, diplomats and journalists attended the event that presented a mix of UAE's culture and tradition.

