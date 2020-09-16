UrduPoint.com
UAE Embassy Donates 4000 Hand Sanitizer Bottles To QAU

The Embassy of United Arab Emirates Islamabad has donated nearly 4000 bottles of hand sanitizers and 300 reference books to the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ):The Embassy of United Arab Emirates Islamabad has donated nearly 4000 bottles of hand sanitizers and 300 reference books to the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) here on Wednesday.

The initiative was the part of UAE Embassy's hygiene campaign "Let's give everyone a clean hand" to combat against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi, inaugurated the campaign at Quaid-i-Azam University by distributing the hand sanitizers to the University. The campaign will cover different universities, colleges and schools in the federal capital.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University lauded the efforts of Embassy and thanked the UAE Government for the donation. The Vice Chancellor along with his team briefed the Ambassador regarding the University and discussed the possibilities of future cooperation in the field of Higher Education.

The Ambassador Al Zaabi on the occasion stated that the UAE leadership always given importance to assist the health and education sectors in the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan, numerous renowned and state of the art hospitals and educational institutions in Pakistan bolster the UAE's commitment to stand consistently with the People of Pakistan.

The Ambassador said, the hygiene campaign under the theme "Let's give everyone a clean hand" is an initiative by the UAE Embassy to contribute in the Government of Pakistan's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, as the hands hygiene has an important role in containing this pandemic.

The Ambassador pointed out that the deep rooted relations between UAE and Pakistan are based on political, economic and trade relations, defense and security ties, cultural cooperation and exchange of experiences.

Deans of the faculties, Chairpersons of the Departments, Registrar, Director Academics, Director Student Affairs, Director ORIC and senior faculty members attended the ceremony.

