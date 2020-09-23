UrduPoint.com
UAE Embassy Endows 7600 Sanitizers To International Islamic University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 12:34 AM

The Embassy of United Arab Emirates (UAE Islamabad Tuesday endowed 7600 bottles of hand sanitizers and references books to the International Islamic University (IIU).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ):The Embassy of United Arab Emirates (UAE Islamabad Tuesday endowed 7600 bottles of hand sanitizers and references books to the International Islamic University (IIU).

The initiative was the part of UAE Embassy's hygiene campaign "Let's give everyone a clean hand" to combat against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, a meeting was held at the new campus of the university between Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan and Dr. Hathal bin Hamoud Al-Otaibi, President IIU.

The meeting discussed the issues pertaining to mutual interests such as further strengthening the academic ties and enhancing bilateral educational cooperation.

On the occasion, Dr. Hathal lauded the efforts of Embassy and apprised the Ambassador regarding the University's vision, objectives, activities and achievements.

IIU President said that IIU is keen to further enhance cooperation in the field of Higher Education with the universities of Muslim world.

Ambassador Al Zaabi, on the occasion,hailed IIU for its services and termed the university as one of the vital institutions of Muslim world.

Talking about Pak-UAE ties, the ambassador pointed out that the deep rooted relations between UAE and Pakistan are based on political, economic and trade relations, defense and security ties, cultural cooperation and exchange of experiences.

The ambassador said that the UAE leadership always given importance to assist the health and education sectors in the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

