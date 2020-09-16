UrduPoint.com
UAE Embassy Launches Hygiene Campaign To Fight COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:52 PM

The embassy of United Arab Emirates on Wednesday launched the hygiene campaign in a bid to encourage students at educational institutions to adopt different ways to fight against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ):The embassy of United Arab Emirates on Wednesday launched the hygiene campaign in a bid to encourage students at educational institutions to adopt different ways to fight against COVID-19.

UAE's ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi inaugurated the campaign at Quaid-e-Azam University by donating hand sanitizers.

The campaign titled 'Let's give everyone a clean hand' will cover various universities, colleges and schools in the federal capital.

Ambassador Al Zaabi, on the occasion, said that the UAE leadership gave importance to assist Pakistan's different sectors, particularly health and education.

He noted that the deep-rooted relations between UAE and Pakistan were based on political, economic and trade relations, defence ties and cultural cooperation.

