UAE Embassy Organizes 10km Eco-Friendly Marathon

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2023 | 11:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ):The UAE Embassy, in coordination with the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, organized an eco friendly10-km long Marathon to highlight the importance of Mainstreaming Sustainable Development and Climate Resilience for Collective Action.

A large number of athletes from different nationalities, officials, ambassadors and representatives of the diplomatic community participated in this healthy and eco-friendly run on Saturday here at Constitution Avenue, said a press release.

H.E. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi, the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on the occasion, said that the Marathon and remarkable participation from all walks of life reflects the longstanding brotherhood, partnerships, and shared values between the two brotherly countries.

Ambassador Al Zaabi added, that as the UAE's is hosting the largest UN Conference COP28 this year, the UAE will focus on building bridges to advance international efforts that will support the Global South and countries that are most vulnerable to climate change such as the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and finding practical solutions that ensure energy security while reducing emissions.

The Ambassador stressed on economic development and conservation of the environment as the UAE will focus at COP28 on ensuring inclusive sustainable progress that protects communities most impacted by climate change, and appealed the civil society to play its role in driving "Climate Action" across key sectors to reduce emissions and build resilience.

He extended his thanks to the Government of Pakistan, Prime Minister Youth Program, Islamabad Administration and Gerry's Visa for the coordination and facilitation extended for the successful organization of the Marathon, and to Islamabad Running Club, Pakistan Red Crescent and SOS Children's village for their active participation in this Marathon.

