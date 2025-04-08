Open Menu

UAE Envoy Calls On Governor Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 07:09 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Ambassador of United Arab Emirates Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi called on Sindh Governor Karmran Khan Tessori here at Governor House on Tuesday. The Consul General Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi was also present on the occasion.

Governor Tessori thanked UAE's top diplomat for his country's investment in the province, especially Karachi city.

Speaking on this occasion, Hamad Obaid said that the visa issues have been resolved and now Pakistanis can get a five-year visa.

The UAE Ambassador also invited the Sindh Governor to visit the Visa Center in Karachi consulate.

The Ambassador praised the ongoing projects under the governor's initiative at Governor House.

The UAE Envoy planted saplings as part of the tree planting campaign at the Governor's House and hoisted national flags of both the countries. He also recorded his impressions in the visitor's book.

