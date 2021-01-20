UAE envoy distributes 100 sleeping bags among Panagah inmates

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ):Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates in Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi here on Wednesday distributed over 100 sleeping bags among the inmates of Panagah (Shelter Home) in Sector I-11, to help providing them comfortable and sound sleep in the chilling weather.

Accompanied by Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi visited Panagah (shelter home) to distribute sleeping bags among the residents.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the distribution of sleeping bags was as a part of UAE embassy efforts to assist the brotherly people of Pakistan, under the guidance of the UAE leadership, to further enhance the deep rooted relations between Pakistan and UAE.

The ambassador applauded the eminent services provided to the residents in homelike atmosphere in the shelter home. He also appreciated the initiative of the Prime Minister Imran Khan under Ehsaas program.

Managing Director PBM Aon Abbas Buppi briefed the ambassador about the project of shelter home and facilities being provided to the shelterless people.

"'Panagah' represents the Prime Minister's caring attitude towards poor populace of the country," Buppi said adding that Panahgahs were source of protection to vulnerable community - where they were being provided quality meal and temporary accommodation in hygienic environment.