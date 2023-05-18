UAE envoy Pakistani air chief vow cooperation in aviation industry

The Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi, called on Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here on Thursday and discussed areas of mutual interest and regional developments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ):The Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi, called on Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here on Thursday and discussed areas of mutual interest and regional developments.

During the meeting, the Chief of the Air Staff shared his vision of modernizing the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) encompassing smart acquisitions from allied countries, up-gradation of infrastructure, and revitalization of operational and training domains, a PAF news release said.

The Air Chief emphasized the longstanding religious, cultural, and historical bond between Pakistan and the UAE which is exemplified by the robust bilateral relations.

He reiterated his unwavering commitment to enhancing the existing ties in military-to-military cooperation, strategic alliance, and the training domain.

Highlighting the bond of brotherhood between the two nations, the Air Chief said that Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic, and defense relationship with UAE which is based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security, and stability.

The UAE ambassador lauded the exceptional progress made by Pakistan Air Force, especially through indigenization, and expressed his admiration for the professionalism of PAF personnel.

He pledged to play his role in further improving the existing bilateral military ties at all levels and expressed his desire to consolidate cooperation in various fields including training, emerging technologies, and mutual cooperation in the aviation industry.

The meeting between the Chief of the Air Staff and the UAE ambassador is a testament to the deep-rooted friendship and unwavering commitment between the two nations to work towards a peaceful and stable region.