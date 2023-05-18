UrduPoint.com

UAE Envoy Pakistani Air Chief Vow Cooperation In Aviation Industry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2023 | 06:39 PM

UAE envoy Pakistani air chief vow cooperation in aviation industry

The Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi, called on Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here on Thursday and discussed areas of mutual interest and regional developments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ):The Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi, called on Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here on Thursday and discussed areas of mutual interest and regional developments.

During the meeting, the Chief of the Air Staff shared his vision of modernizing the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) encompassing smart acquisitions from allied countries, up-gradation of infrastructure, and revitalization of operational and training domains, a PAF news release said.

The Air Chief emphasized the longstanding religious, cultural, and historical bond between Pakistan and the UAE which is exemplified by the robust bilateral relations.

He reiterated his unwavering commitment to enhancing the existing ties in military-to-military cooperation, strategic alliance, and the training domain.

Highlighting the bond of brotherhood between the two nations, the Air Chief said that Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic, and defense relationship with UAE which is based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security, and stability.

The UAE ambassador lauded the exceptional progress made by Pakistan Air Force, especially through indigenization, and expressed his admiration for the professionalism of PAF personnel.

He pledged to play his role in further improving the existing bilateral military ties at all levels and expressed his desire to consolidate cooperation in various fields including training, emerging technologies, and mutual cooperation in the aviation industry.

The meeting between the Chief of the Air Staff and the UAE ambassador is a testament to the deep-rooted friendship and unwavering commitment between the two nations to work towards a peaceful and stable region.

Related Topics

Pakistan UAE Progress Alliance United Arab Emirates All From Industry

Recent Stories

Mental health day observed in SBBWU

Mental health day observed in SBBWU

3 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Italy and offers con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Italy and offers condolences over flood victims

10 minutes ago
 Australian football: Remarkable milestones followi ..

Australian football: Remarkable milestones following entry into AFC

25 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University concludes 10th edition of its ..

Abu Dhabi University concludes 10th edition of its Undergraduate Research Compet ..

25 minutes ago
 Nahida Khan 'the coach' gears up for new challenge ..

Nahida Khan 'the coach' gears up for new challenge

7 minutes ago
 Nahida thrilled to guide next generation of player ..

Nahida thrilled to guide next generation of players

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.