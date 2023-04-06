UAE Envoy, Sanjrani agree to intensify efforts to deal with the challenge of Islamophobia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ):The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zabi, and Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani held a meeting to discuss bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest at the Parliament House.

They discussed the deep fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE bound by common values and culture for over 50 years. Both leaders agreed to intensify efforts to tackle the issue of Islamophobia and raise a strong voice against the ongoing brutality faced by Palestinians and Kashmiris.

The Senate Chairman Senate expressed Pakistan's commitment to further strengthen its relations with the UAE in all areas of common interest.

The Ambassador of UAE appreciated Pakistan's development-oriented economic policies initiated by the government.

Both the dignitaries emphasized the need to explore new avenues in economic diplomacy and investment to further promote and strengthen economic and financial relations between the two countries.

"United Arab Emirates is Pakistan's largest trading partner and major source of investment in the Middle East ,and there is still a lot of scope for economic cooperation between the two countries. There are vast possibilities of cooperation in the fields of renewable energy, trade, industry, and infrastructure development", Sanjrani underlined.

The Chairman Senate expressed good wishes for the development and prosperity of the brotherly people of the United Arab Emirates and thanked the UAE for its assistance to the flood victims in Pakistan.

The Pakistanis living in the UAE are an asset who are playing an important role in the development of both countries. The meeting concluded with a mutual understanding to explore more opportunities to further enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries.