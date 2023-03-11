UrduPoint.com

UAE Envoy Stresses Importance Of Trade Deal With Türkiye

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) –:The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed between UAE and Türkiye will start a new era of strategic partnership, the gulf country's envoy said on Saturday.

The two countries signed the agreement on Friday to boost bilateral trade.

The UAE Embassy in Ankara said Saeed Thani Hareb Al Dhaheri praised the deal and said it will "usher in a new era of strategic partnership," taking into account roles of the two countries "in facilitating the two most important vibrant economies and international trade flows in the region." The ambassador said UAE-Türkiye trade relations are seeing continuous growth, with non-oil trade volume increasing by 40% to $18.9 billion in 2022.

"Türkiye is the fastest growing country among the top 10 trade partners of the UAE," he added.

