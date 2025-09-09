UAE Investors Explore Major Projects In Islamabad, CDA Assures Full Support
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 12:02 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) A high-level delegation of investors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) met with Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Monday to explore investment opportunities in the federal capital.
During the discussions, CDA officials briefed the UAE delegation on potential projects across key sectors, including hotels and hospitality, commercial real estate, and tourism.
Officials underscored that Islamabad’s growing demand in the hospitality and real estate industries offers “excellent investment opportunities.”
Feasibility studies for major tourism projects, including a proposed theme park and a cable car system, have already been completed, officials informed the delegation.
They also assured that “robust financial and operational models” have been developed to secure investor capital in commercial ventures.
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized that the authority is committed to facilitating foreign investment.
“CDA is creating uniform and excellent opportunities for investors,” Randhawa said. “We are taking comprehensive measures to provide maximum incentives and facilitation. Gaining the confidence of investors in Islamabad is our top priority.”
He further noted that renowned consultancy firms have conducted studies to ensure the financial viability of the proposed projects.
The UAE investors expressed strong interest in Islamabad’s real estate, hotel, and tourism sectors.
According to CDA, the primary aim of the meeting was to promote foreign investment and attract international-standard projects to boost the city’s development.
The meeting, held at CDA Headquarters, was attended by senior CDA officials, including Member Administration and Estate Talat Mahmood, Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, and Member Planning and Design Dr. Khalid Hafiz.
