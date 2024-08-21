'UAE Investors Seek Joint Ventures With PFC'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The UAE investors have shown keen interest in forming joint ventures with the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC)
to tap into the global market by meeting international standards.
According to a message received here Wednesday from the UAE, a delegation led by CEO PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq
was visiting gulf states and holding meetings with their counterparts.
He said the collaboration between the UAE investors and the PFC was seen as a strategic move to capitalize
on the growing demand for high-quality furniture worldwide, particularly in export markets. Pakistan’s furniture industry, known for its craftsmanship and traditional designs, has significant potential to expand globally if aligned with modern production techniques and international quality standards.
He said the proposed joint ventures aimed to enhance Pakistan’s furniture manufacturing capabilities by incorporating advanced technology, improving design innovation, and increasing production efficiency.
The UAE investors, with their extensive networks and access to international markets, offered significant advantages in terms of capital, marketing expertise, and market reach. Through these partnerships, the Pakistan Furniture Council sought to upgrade its production facilities and elevate its products to meet global consumer expectations, he added.
Mian Kashif hoped it would be an opportunity for both countries to strengthen trade ties and foster economic growth. By working together, the UAE investors and the PFC could open new avenues in international furniture markets, increase exports, and contribute to the overall economic development of Pakistan’s manufacturing sector, he concluded.
