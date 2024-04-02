Open Menu

UAE Is Second Home To 1.8 Mln Pakistanis Contributing Towards Its Development: Consul General Hussain

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 11:50 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Pakistan's Consul General Hussain Muhammad on Tuesday said the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who were positively contributing towards its development.

"We are obviously grateful to the host country for utilising services of these Pakistani who are a source of livelihood for about 2 million families”, the Consul General said while addressing a gathering of UAE based media persons and community members here.

Appreciating the positive and most effective role of media, he said “You are the bridge between the mission and our community. Your role is crucial in conveying important messages and getting feedback from within the community that is always helpful towards addressing their issues”.

The consul general said that hosting Iftari was part of the outreach initiative by Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s envoy to UAE to enhance the much-needed communication with Pakistani community living in United Arab Emirates.

He said that it was binding on all Pakistanis to adhere to local laws, respect norms of the society and pay due regard to Government policies.

He urged the media representatives to play their role in better awareness of Pakistani community that will certainly lead to enhanced compliance.

Deputy Head of Mission, Pakistan’s Embassy Abu Dhabi Afaq Ahmad, and officers of the Consulate and Embassy also attended the event.

