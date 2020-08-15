Pakistan on Friday in response to normalization of ties between the United Arab Emirates and Israel said its own approach would be based on the evaluation on how the rights of Palestinians would be upheld

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ):Pakistan on Friday in response to normalization of ties between the United Arab Emirates and Israel said its own approach would be based on the evaluation on how the rights of Palestinians would be upheld.

"Pakistan's approach will be guided by our evaluation of how Palestinians' rights and aspirations are upheld and how regional peace, security and stability are preserved," the foreign office said in a statement.

The foreign office said, "We have noted the Joint Statement announcing agreement of UAE and Israel to have full normalization of relations," adding that this was a "development with far-reaching implications".

"Pakistan has an abiding commitment to the full realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to self-determination," it stressed.

The FO said peace and stability in the Middle East region was also Pakistan's key priority.

"For a just, comprehensive and lasting peace, Pakistan has consistently supported a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions as well as international law," it said.