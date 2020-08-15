UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE-Israel Ties: Pakistan's Approach To Be Guided By Evaluation Of Upholding Palestinian's Rights

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 01:11 AM

UAE-Israel ties: Pakistan's approach to be guided by evaluation of upholding Palestinian's rights

Pakistan on Friday in response to normalization of ties between the United Arab Emirates and Israel said its own approach would be based on the evaluation on how the rights of Palestinians would be upheld

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ):Pakistan on Friday in response to normalization of ties between the United Arab Emirates and Israel said its own approach would be based on the evaluation on how the rights of Palestinians would be upheld.

"Pakistan's approach will be guided by our evaluation of how Palestinians' rights and aspirations are upheld and how regional peace, security and stability are preserved," the foreign office said in a statement.

The foreign office said, "We have noted the Joint Statement announcing agreement of UAE and Israel to have full normalization of relations," adding that this was a "development with far-reaching implications".

"Pakistan has an abiding commitment to the full realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to self-determination," it stressed.

The FO said peace and stability in the Middle East region was also Pakistan's key priority.

"For a just, comprehensive and lasting peace, Pakistan has consistently supported a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions as well as international law," it said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office United Nations Israel UAE United Arab Emirates Middle East Agreement OIC

Recent Stories

International treaties, relations rightful authori ..

45 minutes ago

Macron hails &#039;courageous UAE decision on Isra ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdula ..

2 hours ago

Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations betwee ..

4 hours ago

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

4 hours ago

US Seizes Largest Iranian Fuel Shipment Bound For ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.