UAE Issues Covid Safety Warning As Cases Spike

Tue 15th June 2021 | 10:50 PM

UAE issues Covid safety warning as cases spike

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The UAE has been seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases, especially after the Eid Al Fitr holidays, a top official said on Tuesday.

Dr Farida Al Hosani, Official Spokesperson of the UAE Health Sector, said large gatherings and residents failing to adhere by Covid safety measures are to blame for this.

With the summer holidays set to begin at the end of this month, and Eid Al Adha break in July, the official called on residents to follow all safety guidelines. This includes wearing masks and maintaining a safe social distance, Khaleej Times reported .

They must also avoid crowds, even if they are vaccinated, Dr Farida added.

Daily Covid-19 cases had dipped to below 1,500 till mid-May, but saw a sharp spike after. Over the past few days, daily infections have been soaring to over 2,000.

The month of May saw the lowest number of new Covid-19 cases in the UAE this year.

