ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ):United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid al Zaidi Monday said the UAE was taking keen interest in infrastructure development projects of Pakistan and in that regard agreements amounting to 200 million dollars had been made to achieve the objectives.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said special focus had been given to areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan.

He said about 120 projects including roads, bridges, highways, educational institutions and hospitals would be completed in Pakistan.