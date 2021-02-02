UrduPoint.com
UAE Launches Programme To Draw World's Elite Graduates To Help Shape Its Future

Tue 02nd February 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The UAE Government has launched a programme to attract elite graduates from distinguished educational institutions in the UAE and the world, and involve them in creating innovative solutions for the UAE's future.

The "Moonshot 2071" Apprenticeship Programme, will seek to develop pioneering ideas for the UAE's next 50 years, and design the future of governments.

Organised by Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation, the programme will support the contribution of graduates in finding answers to pressing challenges, through developing skills, building their capabilities and empowering them to develop and implement their initiatives under the supervision of a selected group of ministers, government officials, and renowned international experts and practitioners, Wam news agency reported.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, affirmed that the new initiative would further promote UAE position as a global innovation hub that attracts talent to implement innovative ideas that will shape the future.

He said, "Moonshot 2071 embodies the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai in embracing and empowering young talents in the UAE and the world, and transforming their ideas into projects and initiatives that will support shaping future governments."Over a period of three months, the apprenticeship programme will offer an interactive digital platform that will enable associates to collaborate and work together on developing innovative initiatives, as well as designing experimental models, that include break-through ideas to address long-term challenges, which will then be adopted by the UAE Government.

