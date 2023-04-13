UrduPoint.com

UAE Leadership Invites PM To COP28

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2023 | 09:46 PM

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and delivered an invitation to him from his country's leadership to attend COP28, which is scheduled to be held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023

The prime minister thanked the leadership of of United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the invitation. He also expressed his gratitude for their support in relief efforts in the wake of devastating floods in Pakistan last year.

The PM appreciated the UAE's role in combating climate change and expressed the hope that the UAE's stewardship of COP28 would yield meaningful outcomes for countries like Pakistan, which were the most vulnerable to climate change.

Recalling his successful visit to the UAE in January this year, the prime minister emphasised that it was the common resolve of the leadership of both countries to translate the fraternal bonds into mutually rewarding economic ties.

He also stated that the UAE was home to 1.7 million Pakistanis, who were contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.

