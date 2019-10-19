(@imziishan)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has offered Pakistan to give access to its labour market's database, which would help boost export of Pakistani workforce to the former

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ):The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has offered Pakistan to give access to its labour market's database, which would help boost export of Pakistani workforce to the former.

The offer was extended by UAE Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) Nasser Bin Thani Al Hameli during a meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistan and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on sidelines of 5th�ministerial session of Abu Dubai Dialogue, a press release received here said.

The initiative would provide Pakistan up-dated information of job opportunities in the UAE's labour market, besides enabling it to train the workforce as per the market demand.

Zulfikar Bukhari informed his counterpart that Pakistan wanted to integrate a digital platform with the UAE for ensuring fair and transparent recruitment process, besides minimizing its cost. The country was ready to link its digital platform with the UAE, he added.

Both the sides also agreed to activate the joint committee, formed for implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding recently signed to ensure the protection of Pakistani workers' rights and resolving their legal job disputes in the Emirates.

It was also decided to prepare a three-year plan for recruitment of Pakistani workforce.

The Special Assistant said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government stood with its promise of providing respectable jobs to the youth at local and international level, adding the country's economy was moving in the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the government had been taking practical measures to create job opportunities for youth within the country and abroad. The export of manpower witnessed 51 per cent increase during first seven months of the PTI government, he added.

The Overseas Ministry has been fostering relations with brotherly countries to stabilize the country's economy by sending more and more workforce abroad.