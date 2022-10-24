UrduPoint.com

UAE PAP Administers Over 647 Million Doses Of Polio Vaccine To Children In Pakistan In 9 Years

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2022 | 04:40 PM

UAE PAP administers over 647 million doses of polio vaccine to children in Pakistan in 9 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The UAE Pakistan Assistance Programme (UAE PAP) has announced the results of the UAE Polio Vaccination Campaign carried out in Pakistan from 2014 to the end of September 2022, highlighting that the campaign succeeded in administering 647,758,365 doses of vaccination against polio in nine years in Pakistan.

The move follows the directives of President UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the follow-up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, to offer humanitarian and development aid to Pakistan, support its health sector and launch-related prevention programmes in the country.

In 2014, the campaign targeted 3 million children, bringing the number to 17 million children per month during 2022.

Since 2011, Sheikh Mohamed donated US $376 million to humanitarian and charity efforts aimed at providing vaccines and financing polio eradication campaigns, most notably in countries targeted by his initiative, which are Pakistan and Afghanistan.

During the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the UAE Polio Vaccination Campaign managed to provide 192,181,646 doses of the vaccine from July 2020 until September 2022.

The campaign's geographical coverage comprised 85 difficult to reach high-risk areas in Pakistan, and its scope included 35 areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, where local children received 326,953,462 doses of the vaccine, as well as 33 areas of Balochistan Province where children received 94,850,025 doses of the vaccine, 14 areas of Sindh Province where children received 192,241,029 doses and three areas in Punjab Province where children received 33,713,084 doses.

The programme noted that the field efforts to launch vaccination campaigns in various Pakistani provinces saw the participation of more than 103,000 doctors, observers and members of vaccination teams, as well as over 82,000 security personnel and coordination teams, who were focused on delivering vaccines to the targeted children.

The campaign also allocated special vaccination teams to provide vaccines to more than 597,000 Afghan refugee children in 22 refugee camps.

Speaking on the occasion of World Polio Day, marked on 24th October, Abdullah Khalifa Al Ghafli, Director of UAE PAP, attributed the outstanding success of the UAE Polio Vaccination Campaign to the wise leadership's support for the campaign's field efforts, as the UAE is distinguished by its vision and efforts in implementing humanitarian and development projects directed at protecting underprivileged peoples and communities from diseases, epidemics, crises and disasters.

The UAE's support for various global programmes and efforts to eradicate diseases is one of the most important factors that contribute to the success of the United Nation programmes for health care and had a direct and significant positive impact on improving the quality of life and the future of hundreds of millions of people across the world, he was quoted as saying by WAM-Emirates news agency.

Al Ghafli highlighted that the UAE's global initiatives have contributed to creating positive global humanitarian alliances and strategic partnerships between governments and UN agencies, including the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), the World Health Organisation (WHO) and global charity organisations, such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Thus, the initiative raised the level of success rate in reaching the targeted children and increased the achievement rate in the countries targeted by vaccination campaigns.

He then lauded the efforts and sacrifices of vaccination teams comprising doctors, nurses and security personnel who faced dire field conditions and challenges, contributing to the programme's success and outstanding achievement.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Afghanistan Balochistan Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Polio Punjab UAE July September October 2020 From Refugee Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

12 minutes ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

2 hours ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherla ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.