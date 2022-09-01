UrduPoint.com

UAE President Assures All-out Support For Flood Victims In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 01, 2022 | 11:13 AM

UAE President assures all-out support for flood victims in Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif says the UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a telephonic conversation with him on Wednesday night assured the UAE will continue to help the flood affectees.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the UAE has started delivering the first tranche of relief good worth fifty million Dollars for the flood victims in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif said the UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a telephonic conversation with him on Wednesday night assured the UAE will continue to help the flood affectees.

The Prime Minister recalled that he was set to visit the UAE on September 3 on the invitation of the UAE President. He said the decision of postponing the visit was taken mutually so that he could focus on the ongoing rescue and relief activities.

Shehbaz Sharif said we will forever be indebted to our brothers and sisters who have stood by us in this challenge.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Flood Twitter UAE Visit September Million Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

Highnoon, a Pakistani company brings fame to the c ..

Highnoon, a Pakistani company brings fame to the country.

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st September 2022

2 hours ago
 IGP pays tribute to martyred constable Arslan Ejaz ..

IGP pays tribute to martyred constable Arslan Ejaz

11 hours ago
 White House Has Nothing to Preview Regarding Level ..

White House Has Nothing to Preview Regarding Level of US Presentation at Gorbach ..

11 hours ago
 Monkeypox Cases Worldwide Exceed 50,000, Death Tol ..

Monkeypox Cases Worldwide Exceed 50,000, Death Toll Reaches 16 - WHO

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.