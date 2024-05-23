Open Menu

UAE President Commits $10 B Investment In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2024 | 09:39 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday assured his country's full support to Pakistan in all circumstances, pledging to invest $10 billion in its multiple sectors.

The UAE President made the commitment during a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the whole gamut of bilateral relations, including cooperation in political, economic, social, cultural and defence sectors.

The prime minister underscored the importance of galvanizing existing cooperation and strengthening strategic partnership including in the fields of information technology, renewable energy and tourism.

He highlighted the steps taken by the government aimed at ensuring socio-economic stability in the country and building the investors’ confidence.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to ensure meaningful implementation of investment cooperation agreements in the areas of energy, port operations projects, waste water treatment, food security, logistics, minerals, and banking & financial services.

PM Shehbaz expressed gratitude to the UAE leadership for hosting 1.8 million Pakistani diaspora and highlighted Pakistan’s huge human resource potential that could be engaged in multiple sectors.

Both leaders exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest, including regional and global developments.

The prime minister reiterated his invitation to the UAE president for an official visit to Pakistan, which was accepted by the latter.

PM Shehbaz was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi.

The prime minister also offered condolences on the passing away of close family members of Al Nahyan family, late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan and late Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

