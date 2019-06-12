UrduPoint.com
UAE President Confers Award On Pak Envoy

Wed 12th June 2019

UAE President confers award on Pak envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ):President United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the Order of Independence on Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, in recognition of his efforts for strengthening of friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries.

The award ceremony was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in which Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, officially conferred the Order on the ambassador, a press release on Tuesday said.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the ambassador for his meritorious services in enhancing ties between the two countries, and wished him success in his future assignment.

Ambassador Khan thanked the Foreign Minister for the honour and expressed his gratitude to the UAE leadership and people for their support and cooperation during his tenure.

He recalled the recent high-level exchanges between the leadership of the two countries, and their shared commitment to take the relationship to the next level.

Khan also paid tribute to the UAE leadership for its vision and policies that guided the UAE to emerge as a global model for development, tolerance and co-existence.

Ambassador Khan, after serving in the UAE for about three years, would return back to Islamabad as Special Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

