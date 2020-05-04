UrduPoint.com
UAE President Donates 150,000 Flour Bags For District Rajanpur Deserving Families

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 05:42 PM

UAE president donates 150,000 flour bags for district Rajanpur deserving families

President of United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Emir of Abu Dhabi Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has donated 150,000 bags of flour for the poor families of district Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ):President of United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Emir of Abu Dhabi Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has donated 150,000 bags of flour for the poor families of district Rajanpur.

According to deputy commissioner Rajanpur Zulifqar Ali Kharal on Monday, 20 kg flour bags were being distributed among the deserving families on transparent manners by the district administration.

It is pertinent to mention here that since 2003, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan used to extend donation for the deserving families of Rojhan, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Ghotki, Washak, Kharan and Kashmoor in the holy month of Ramazan.

