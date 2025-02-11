UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Discusses Bilateral Ties

Abu Dhabi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11 Fabruary, 2025) :

The President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, welcomed the Prime Minister of Pakistan, His Excellency Shehbaz Sharif, who is visiting the UAE to participate in the World Governments Summit 2025.

The summit, currently taking place in Dubai, is centered around the theme "Shaping the Future of Governments."

During their meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation and exploring opportunities to enhance mutual interests.

They emphasized expanding economic, trade, and development ties, aligning with both nations' vision for sustainable economic growth and prosperity.

Both leaders highlighted the significance of the World Governments Summit in identifying global governance trends and providing practical strategies for governments to adapt to global changes.

They also exchanged views on accelerating development and shaping a better future through innovation and cooperation.



The meeting covered regional and global developments, with a particular focus on the latest situation in the middle East.

The two leaders stressed the need for intensified international efforts to establish lasting peace and stability in the region, emphasizing the importance of a two-state solution for sustainable peace.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its long-standing relations with the UAE, particularly in economic, trade, and investment sectors.

He expressed a strong desire to advance mutual partnerships in line with the development priorities of both countries.

The meeting was attended by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with senior UAE officials, including Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Ali bin Hamed Al Shamsi, Dr.

Anwar Gargash, and other high-ranking ministers and officials.