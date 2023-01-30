UrduPoint.com

UAE President To Arrive In Islamabad Today

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 05:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ):President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is arriving in Islamabad today on a day-long visit, the PM Office said Monday.

The UAE president will be escorted by JF-17 aircraft to the PAF Nur Khan Air Base, where he will be given a 21-gun salute.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and important members of the federal cabinet will welcome the distinguished guest at the air base.

Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be presented a guard of honor by the armed forces of Pakistan at the Prime Minister House. He will hold a one-on-one meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan had arrived in Pakistan on January 25. PM Shehbaz Sharif had welcomed him on his arrival at the Rahim Yar Khan Airport. A meeting was also held between the two leaders in Rahim Yar Khan.

