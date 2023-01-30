UrduPoint.com

UAE President's Visit To Islamabad Postponed

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 30, 2023 | 11:37 AM

The visit of Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been postponed due to changing weather conditions.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2023) The visit of President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been postponed due to weather conditions.

The UAE President was due in Islamabad on a day long.

He had to be escorted by JF-17 aircraft to PAF Noor Khan Airbase where the distinguished guest had to observe a twenty-one gun salute.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and important members of the Federal cabinet had to welcome the distinguished guest at the air base.

The President of the UAE will now visit some other time. The reports said that he could visit this week.

According to the sources, PM Shehbaz contacted the UAE President and said that his saftey and good health was the most important thing before any other thing.

