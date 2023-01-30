UrduPoint.com

UAE President's Visit To Pakistan Postponed: Marriyum

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2023 | 01:10 PM

UAE President's visit to Pakistan postponed: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that due to weather conditions, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to Pakistan scheduled for today had been postponed to a later date.

In a statement, she said , the UAE President was scheduled to pay an official visit today to Pakistan to discuss the friendship, cooperation and relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance them in various fields.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather UAE Visit Maryam Aurangzeb

Recent Stories

ETPB seals seven units of Sheikh Rashid's Lal Have ..

ETPB seals seven units of Sheikh Rashid's Lal Haveli

1 hour ago
 UAE President to arrive in Islamabad today on one- ..

UAE President to arrive in Islamabad today on one-day visit

2 hours ago
 UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of ..

UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of Balochistan incident

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th January 2023

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues directives to rename Al ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.