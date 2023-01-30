ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that due to weather conditions, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to Pakistan scheduled for today had been postponed to a later date.

In a statement, she said , the UAE President was scheduled to pay an official visit today to Pakistan to discuss the friendship, cooperation and relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance them in various fields.