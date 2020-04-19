UrduPoint.com
UAE Princess Slams An Indian Expatriate On Targeting Muslims

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 12:00 PM

UAE princess slams an Indian expatriate on targeting Muslims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The UAE princess, Hend Faisal Al Qassemi, has slammed an Indian expatriate who targeted Muslims and claimed that Hindus were facing a hard time in the middle East, Kashmir Media Service reported on Sunday.

The man, identified as Saurabh Upadhyay, has further said that Hindus had built cities like Dubai from scratch and they have big stakes across big ventures in the Middle East. In addition to that, he used foul language against Muslims in connection with New Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat incident.

In response to Upadhyay's tweets, UAE princess, Hend Faisal Al Qassemi wrote, "The ruling family is a friend of Indians, but as a royal your rudeness is not welcome. All employees are paid to work, no one comes for free.

You make your bread and butter from this land which you scorn and your ridicule will not go unnoticed." Anyone that is openly "racist and discriminatory" in the UAE will be fined and made to leave, she added.

Meanwhile, expressing his concerns over hatred against Muslims, a Saudi scholar Abidi Zahrani has said that "militant Hindus" who are spreading hatred and committing crimes against Muslims should be sent back to India.

In a tweet, Zahrani has said that Gulf States host millions of Indians, some of whom are infected with COVID-19, are treated free of charge regardless of their faith while "fascist" Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his "Hindu terrorist gangs" while following the Hindutva agenda are committing crimes against its own Muslim citizens.

