UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ranks First Globally For Air Trade Facilitation: IATA

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 05:30 PM

UAE ranks first globally for air trade facilitation: IATA

United Arab Emirates (UAE) is ranked first globally for air trade facilitation and tops the Middle East region for visa openness, according to the International Air Transport Association

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ):United Arab Emirates (UAE) is ranked first globally for air trade facilitation and tops the Middle East region for visa openness, according to the International Air Transport Association.

This came as IATA presented its latest study on the importance of air transport to the United Arab Emirates showing that ongoing prioritisation of aviation as a key strategic asset could generate an additional 620,000 jobs and an extra US$80 billion in GDP for the nation's economy by 2037.

"Air transport's contribution to the UAE economy is already significant. The industry at present supports nearly 800,000 jobs and contributes USD47.4 billion to the economy, accounting for 13.3% of the UAE's GDP. If the government continues to pursue a positive agenda for aviation, the UAE's aviation market will grow 170% by 2037, support 1.4 million jobs and contribute USD128 billion in GDP to the nation's economy," said the study.

IATA identified three areas where government action can promote aviation's growth and bring even more value to the UAE: Increase airspace capacity to ease congestion and meet future demand: Airspace capacity in the region has not kept pace with the growth in demand, which is leading to significant delays particularly in the GCC. Governments in the region must replace political fragmentation with collaborative cross-border decision-making to ensure that the global competitiveness of the region's hubs is not affected, Emirates news agency WAM reported .

"Over the past 25 years, the UAE has experienced an economic transformation; aviation has been at the heart of this evolution. Few states have a better understanding of the economic benefits that aviation's connectivity provides than the UAE. Government policy supporting the development of aviation has paid great dividends. Today the UAE is ranked number one globally for air trade facilitation, tops the Middle East region for visa openness, is an aviation powerhouse and its airlines carry the country's flag to all corners of the globe," said Muhammad Ali Albakri, IATA's Regional Vice President for the Middle East.

"To maintain the country's competitiveness as a leading global aviation hub, sufficient air space capacity to meet demand, infrastructure investments aligned to growth and rapid implementation of new technology are essential," said Albakri.

Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: "As the national airline of the UAE, Etihad Airways is evolving and continuously looking for ways to provide our guests with more choice and a superior travel experience. We achieve this by having a robust innovation agenda that challenges the industry status quo, and leverages opportunities that come from new and improved technologies.

"We are proud of the significant role we play in continuing the evolution of the Middle East region as a tourism and travel hub, as well as our contribution to the UAE's vision to become a leader in the global aerospace industry."

Related Topics

Technology UAE Superior United Arab Emirates Middle East Hub Muhammad Ali Visa Market All From Government Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Manufacturing of e-bikes gets momentum in Punjab

1 minute ago

Iranian Army Holding Unannounced Drills in Country ..

1 minute ago

Demand deficit resulting in massive unemployment: ..

10 minutes ago

UAE ranks first in Arab region in Global Competiti ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Post announces debit card facility for pe ..

1 minute ago

National T20 Cup 2019 – schedule of press confer ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.