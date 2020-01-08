UrduPoint.com
UAE Royal Family Allowed To Hunt Houbara Bustard

Wed 08th January 2020 | 01:02 PM

UAE royal family allowed to hunt Houbara Bustard

The sources say that UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and other members of the royal family have been issued special permits for hunting of internationally protected Houbara Bustard in various parts of the country.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2020) The United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and four other members of the ruling family will hunt the internationally protected Houbara Bustard during 2019-20 hunting season, the sources said here on Wednesday.

Federal government, the sources said, issued special permits to the UAE President Shiekh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahkyan and four other members of the ruling family to hunt the internationally protected Houbara Bustard during 2019-20 hunting season.

They said that the royal family will do hunting in three provinces including Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab.

The permits issued to the royal family show that Sheikh Khalifa has been aallocated Sukkur, ghotki, Sanghar and Nawab Shah districts in Sindh, Washuk, Pangur, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Zhob, Lehri in Balochistan. He has also been allowed to do hunting in Rahim Yar Khan, Chakwal and Rajanpur districts of Punjab.

A few days ago, Sheikh Mohammad hunted Houbara Bustard before his meeting to Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Federal capital.

Houbara Bustard is a migratory bird that fly from North Africa, Canary Island and South Western Asia to the South Punjab and parts of Sindh and Balochistan.

