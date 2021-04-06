UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Royal Family Delegation Calls On Nasir Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 11:01 PM

UAE royal family delegation calls on Nasir Shah

A three-member delegation of United Arab Emirates (UAE) royal family led by Sheikh Bakheet Bin Ateeq Al Romaithi Tuesday called on Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah at the Ali House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ):A three-member delegation of United Arab Emirates (UAE) royal family led by Sheikh Bakheet Bin Ateeq Al Romaithi Tuesday called on Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah at the Ali House.

The delegation was warmly received by the minister, said a statement.

On the occasion, matter of mutual interest were came under discussion while Syed Muhammad Ali Shah and Syed Akbar Nasir Shah were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh UAE Nasir United Arab Emirates Muhammad Ali Family Government

Recent Stories

Yas Island collaborates with Amsalem Tours &amp; T ..

6 minutes ago

Aldar launches ‘Noya Viva’ on Yas Island

6 minutes ago

UN Believes Coronavirus 'Vaccine Passport' Issue S ..

21 minutes ago

Arrested US Cosmetics Executive Faces Charges of V ..

1 minute ago

Aranburu wins Basque Country 2nd stage, Roglic lea ..

21 minutes ago

Shafqat congratulated PML-N for dividing PDM

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.