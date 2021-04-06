UAE royal family delegation calls on Nasir Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ):A three-member delegation of United Arab Emirates (UAE) royal family led by Sheikh Bakheet Bin Ateeq Al Romaithi Tuesday called on Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah at the Ali House.

The delegation was warmly received by the minister, said a statement.

On the occasion, matter of mutual interest were came under discussion while Syed Muhammad Ali Shah and Syed Akbar Nasir Shah were also present in the meeting.