UAE Sets Guinness World Record For Longest Handshake

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ):The UAE has officially set a new Guinness World Record for the world's longest handshake.

A human chain of 1,817 helped break the record during an event, titled "One World One Message" at Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi.

The initiative was launched by the Abu Dhabi Police's Youth Council, marking the first anniversary of signing the Fraternity Document.The event was held under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

The Minister of Tolerance Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan also attended the event and praised the wide participation of community members and institutions including university and school students, Emirati and resident families, as well as federal and local bodies, Emirates news agency WAM reported.

He also lauded Sheikha Fatima - also known as 'Mother of the Nation' - saying that she represents a role model of tolerance, coexistence, and human fraternity, pledging "to live up to her expectations in being open to others, establishing genuine dialogue with them, and seeking to speared peace, prosperity and human fraternity across the globe.""We express our pride that the UAE follows the footsteps of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan: the man of peace and tolerance," he added.

