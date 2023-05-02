UrduPoint.com

UAE Shown Interest To Launch Ferry Service To Karachi: Pak Envoy

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2023 | 09:11 PM

UAE shown interest to launch ferry service to Karachi: Pak Envoy

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has "shown interest" in launching a ferry service to Karachi to tap into the tourism potential of the South Asian country, Pakistan's ambassador to the UAE said, adding that he hoped the service would "start soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ):The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has "shown interest" in launching a ferry service to Karachi to tap into the tourism potential of the South Asian country, Pakistan's ambassador to the UAE said, adding that he hoped the service would "start soon." According to Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan's ambassador to the UAE, the offer to launch the ferry has come from UAE government officials who met Pakistani officials at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM), a tourism event organized annually in Dubai to provide a platform for inbound and outbound tourism professionals in the Middle East.

A 25-member Pakistani delegation led by the Pakistani prime minister's special advisor on tourism, Awn Chaudhry, is participating in ATM 2023 being held from May 1-4.

"UAE government officials have shown interest to start ferry service to Karachi and we have asked them to share the details so that we could start work at our end," Tirmizi said in an interview with Arab News.

"After receiving the details of the ferry service plan, then we will start work on it.

" The ambassador hoped the proposed service from the UAE to Karachi would "start soon," Arab News reported.

Over 2,000 exhibitors, including Emirates, Expedia Group, Hilton and Burj Al Arab, from more than 100 countries are at this year's ATM, with over 100 first-time exhibitors. Around 12 companies from Pakistan are participating.

"UAE officials, including ministers, have said that lot of tourists are going to Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and other countries and suggested that Pakistan should also promote its aviation and tourism sector," Tirmizi said about discussions with UAE authorities at ATM.

"Some participants and tour operators have also suggested starting direct flights for Skardu, and making an international airport (there) because many tourists want to go there directly," the ambassador said, referring to a major tourism, trekking and expedition hub in Pakistan's northern Gilgit�Baltistan region.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Prime Minister UAE Dubai Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan United Arab Emirates Middle East Skardu Hub May Market Event From Government Share Asia Arab Airport

Recent Stories

Deepika Padukone shares BTS pics from Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone shares BTS pics from Oscars 2023

10 minutes ago
 Russia summons Polish envoy over embassy school cl ..

Russia summons Polish envoy over embassy school closure

21 minutes ago
 South Korea, US Go Forward With Building Shooting ..

South Korea, US Go Forward With Building Shooting Range for Troops in Changwon - ..

21 minutes ago
 Athens Hopes Austria Will Return 2 Parthenon Fragm ..

Athens Hopes Austria Will Return 2 Parthenon Fragments to Greece

21 minutes ago
 Govt. to continue to raise plight of oppressed Kas ..

Govt. to continue to raise plight of oppressed Kashmiri people at all int'l foru ..

21 minutes ago
 Research and innovation vital to achieve agricultu ..

Research and innovation vital to achieve agriculture development: Cheema

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.