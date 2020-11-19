UrduPoint.com
UAE Suspends Issuance Of Visit Visas, Entry Permits For Pakistanis

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 17 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 01:41 AM

UAE suspends issuance of visit visas, entry permits for Pakistanis

The Sources say that suspension announced by the UAE authorities is for an indefinite period with apparent reason of increasing cases of Covid-19 in second wave.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2020) Pakistanis could not fly to United Arab Emirates now as the authorities suspended visit visas and entry permits for an indefinite period, the sources confirmed on Thursday.

The sources said that the UAE authorities also put ban on several other countries for visit visas and entry permits.

“ The authorities here in UAE have put ban on visit visas of Pakistanis as well as their entry permits,” an official of UAE immigration department told UrduPoint with the condition of anonymity.

“No other reason has been given except Covid-19 increasing cases,” he explained. He stated that Turkey, Iran, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Libya, Kenya, Somalia and Afghanistan are among the countries the UAE decided to suspend issuance of visas and entry permits.

“This suspension is for an indefinite period,” he further said.

However, Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudri also confirmed that Pakistan is among 12 others countries whose came under this suspension order of the UAE.

"This decision by the UAE authorities is believed to be related to second wave of Covid-19," said the FO Spokesperson in a statement.

He said they were trying for official confirmation from the authories concerned in this regard.

But Chaudhari made it clear that this new decision would not apply to the visas already issued.

An unfortunate incident happened on Wednesday morning with Pakistani passengers as they arrived in UAE through PIA flight PK-203 as they faced difficulties in entry.

The matter of their tickets' amounts came under question as they reached there.

“Whether the passengers flying from Pakistan to UAE could get their tickets’ money back or not is subject to the approval or rejection of local authorities as their entry was under question,” the sources said.

