UAE Suspends Labour Permits Of All Types

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 03:43 PM

UAE suspends labour permits of all types

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday suspended the issuance of all types of labour permits including for drivers and domestic workers to control spread of COVID-19, official news agency WAM reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ):The United Arab Emirates on Thursday suspended the issuance of all types of labour permits including for drivers and domestic workers to control spread of COVID-19, official news agency WAM reported.

UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said the move was taken in coordination with National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority as part of precautionary measures.

The decision exempts intra-corporate transfer and EXPO 2020 permits, WAM added.

Earlier, the UAE announced suspension of issuing visas upon arrival for holders of exempted passports effective March 19.

