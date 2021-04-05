UrduPoint.com
UAE To Lower Costs Of Food Items During Month Of Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

UAE to lower costs of food items during month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Stores across the UAE will offer 25 to 75 percent discounts on 30,000 food items including rice, meat and sugar during the month of Ramadan.

The UAE Ministry of Economy said it will carry out 420 inspections to ensure all outlets abide by the new rule, state news agency WAM reported.

The ministry's officials had met with traders and warned them against the increase in prices, Director of the Competition and Consumer Protection Department at the Ministry of Economy Marwan Al-Sboosi said.

Officers met with representatives of fruit and vegetable markets in the capital and Dubai to ensure enough food was available during the month, Sboosi added.

Multiple initiatives on consumer protection have also been reviewed, Sboosi said.

The average daily import of vegetables and fruits during the Ramazan season is about 17,000 tons in Dubai and 5,000 tons in Abu Dhabi, while the total volume of the currently available stock is approximately 130 thousand tons.

