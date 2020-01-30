UAE to provide US$ 20 mln to set up Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will provide funds of US$ 20 million for setting up Pakistan Pavilion, with a permanent structure, at Dubai Expo 2020, scheduled to be held in October this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ):The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will provide funds of US$ 20 million for setting up Pakistan Pavilion, with a permanent structure, at Dubai Expo 2020, scheduled to be held in October this year.

UAE Ambassador in Pakistan Hamad Obaid Alzaabi conveyed this in a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Thursday.

They agreed to foster relations between two countries by enhancing bilateral cooperation in diverse fields of health, education etc, said a press release.

The Ambassador informed Usman Dar that the UAE government had announced the establishment of a permanent structure, costing $ 20 million, for Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020. The opening of special corner for youth at the Pavilion could be an ideal opportunity for Pakistani youth to showcase their talents, he added.

Currently, 1.7 million Pakistanis including doctors, engineers and laborers, working in UAE, are part of our success", he remarked.

Expressing the views,Usman Dar said now young and successful entrepreneurs from Pakistan, with UAE's help, would be able to project their achievements at Dubai Expo 2020.

He also expressed the desire for arranging a visit for Pakistani youth to UAE, especially to the first established Artificial Intelligence University so that they could learn from the exposure. "We will actively engage UAE and other friendly countries in all youth-related activities, undertaken under PM Kamyab Jawan Program which will be coordinated through our implementing partner UNDP (United Nations Development Programme)", he added.

Usman Dar expressed his gratitude for the support and cooperation extended by the people of UAE and its government to Pakistan.

He thanked and appreciated Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for announcing $ 200 million financial assistance for supporting small and medium sized enterprises in Pakistan. "Your support will surely help in enhancing economic activities at SME level that will also create jobs opportunities for our youth. Your assistance in the areas of health and education are also highly commendable", he added.

The Ambassador pointed out the UAE government's projects in education sector in South Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and added "We are also working on establishing training centres with an objective to better equip teachers in these schools." Usman Dar informed the Ambassador that his government had launched Rs 100 billion Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) and Rs. 30 billion Skill for All, under the PM Kamyab Jawan Program. These projects would help a great deal in empowering youth in Pakistan, he added.

Other schemes were also in the offing that would be launched under the umbrella of PM Kamyab Jawan Program.

The projects included Startup Pakistan for training of entrepreneurs, Green YouthMovement (GYM) for social engagement of youth, National Internship Program (NIP)and National Health Youth Movement.