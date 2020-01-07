UAE unveils first multi-entry five-year tourist visa

The United Arab Emirates on Monday unveiled its first multi-entry five-year tourist visa in order to boost its tourism industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ):The United Arab Emirates on Monday unveiled its first multi-entry five-year tourist visa in order to boost its tourism industry.

The UAE Cabinet, in its first meeting of the year chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved the new visa policy.

At present, tourists can visit the UAE with a free multiple entry visa for up to 90 days, from the date of entry. The move is expected to provide a boost to the tourism industry and make it easier for residents to bring relatives to the country for visits, The National reported.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said the visa would allow tourists multiple entries into the country over five years.

He said the move aimed at establishing the UAE as a "major global tourism destination" was part of wider plans to prepare the country for the next 50 years of development.

"The year 2020 will be different because it is the year of preparation for the next 50, the year in which we design the future of the Emirates," he said.

During the cabinet, the ministers reviewed the last year's achievements and approved the new tourist visa. Sheikh Mohammed said the visa would be available to all nationalities.