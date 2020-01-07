UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Unveils First Multi-entry Five-year Tourist Visa

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 12:13 AM

UAE unveils first multi-entry five-year tourist visa

The United Arab Emirates on Monday unveiled its first multi-entry five-year tourist visa in order to boost its tourism industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ):The United Arab Emirates on Monday unveiled its first multi-entry five-year tourist visa in order to boost its tourism industry.

The UAE Cabinet, in its first meeting of the year chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, approved the new visa policy.

At present, tourists can visit the UAE with a free multiple entry visa for up to 90 days, from the date of entry. The move is expected to provide a boost to the tourism industry and make it easier for residents to bring relatives to the country for visits, The National reported.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said the visa would allow tourists multiple entries into the country over five years.

He said the move aimed at establishing the UAE as a "major global tourism destination" was part of wider plans to prepare the country for the next 50 years of development.

"The year 2020 will be different because it is the year of preparation for the next 50, the year in which we design the future of the Emirates," he said.

During the cabinet, the ministers reviewed the last year's achievements and approved the new tourist visa. Sheikh Mohammed said the visa would be available to all nationalities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Visit Rashid United Arab Emirates Visa 2020 All From Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not become party to the regional con ..

26 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of the Higher C ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Italian PM&#039;s phone ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Aqdar World Summit dele ..

1 hour ago

Muslims in India facing atrocities perpetrating fa ..

16 minutes ago

CNG stations to remain open in Sindh on Jan 07 for ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.