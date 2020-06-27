UrduPoint.com
UAE, Vatican Education Deptt Send Aid To Peruvian Amazon Area In Fight Against COVID-19

UAE, Vatican Education deptt send aid to Peruvian Amazon Area in fight against COVID-19

United Arab Emirates (UAE) in collaboration with the Vatican Department of Education has sent a plane containing 15 metric tons of medical and food aid to the Peruvian Amazon River area, delivering the first batch of 40 metric tons of aid dedicated to those affected by COVID-19 in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ):United Arab Emirates (UAE) in collaboration with the Vatican Department of Education has sent a plane containing 15 metric tons of medical and food aid to the Peruvian Amazon River area, delivering the first batch of 40 metric tons of aid dedicated to those affected by COVID-19 in the region.

This cooperation is a result of the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together signed in Abu Dhabi by the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb and His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, said a press release received here on Saturday.

This aid targets those in need in the Peruvian city of Iquitos, a city of 400,000 located on one of the Amazon River's streams in Peru's dense Amazon forest. It also furthers the UAE's efforts to strengthen the capacity of Peru's health sector and that of various countries in efforts to overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

Jassem Saif Al Shamsi, Charg� d'Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Lima, said: "The dispatch of this aid plane today to Peru reflects the UAE's continued efforts to help a large number of countries to curb the spread of this virus. The UAE leadership believes that international solidarity and the unification of efforts are an urgent necessity in the face of the most dangerous pandemic facing humanity.""The UAE stands with the people of Peru today by contributing to the provision of supplies and food aid, reflecting strong ties between both countries that have historically enjoyed constructive cooperation and consensus at all levels," he added.

The UAE has sent more than 995 metric tons of aid to more than 69 countries so far.

